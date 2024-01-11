Here are nine restaurants in Halifax and Brighouse with new hygiene ratings
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Nicci's Cakes N Bakes at HX3 ; rated on January 2
• Rated 5: Rhythm And Brews Ltd at 1 The Old Court House, Blackwall, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on December 14
• Rated 5: Mexibean Express at Ground Floor, 24 - 26 Commercial Street, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on November 29
• Rated 5: FUEL Shack Ltd at 95 Northgate, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on August 24
• Rated 4: Shams Lebanese Grill at 198 King Cross Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on October 31
• Rated 3: Next Level Bar at Unit 1e Mill Courtyard, Dean Clough Mills, Dean Clough, Halifax; rated on December 4
Takeaways
And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Romino's Pizza at 2a Waterhouse Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on July 21
• Rated 4: King Kebab at 48 Old Lane, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on December 13
• Rated 2: Raja's Halifax Ltd at 212 Queens Road, King Cross, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on December 12