Here are nine restaurants in Halifax and Brighouse with new hygiene ratings

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Calderdale’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 11th Jan 2024, 09:00 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Nicci's Cakes N Bakes at HX3 ; rated on January 2

• Rated 5: Rhythm And Brews Ltd at 1 The Old Court House, Blackwall, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on December 14

• Rated 5: Mexibean Express at Ground Floor, 24 - 26 Commercial Street, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on November 29

• Rated 5: FUEL Shack Ltd at 95 Northgate, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on August 24

• Rated 4: Shams Lebanese Grill at 198 King Cross Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on October 31

• Rated 3: Next Level Bar at Unit 1e Mill Courtyard, Dean Clough Mills, Dean Clough, Halifax; rated on December 4

Takeaways

And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Romino's Pizza at 2a Waterhouse Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on July 21

• Rated 4: King Kebab at 48 Old Lane, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on December 13

• Rated 2: Raja's Halifax Ltd at 212 Queens Road, King Cross, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on December 12

