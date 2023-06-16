Here are some of the best places to get an ice cream in Calderdale, according to Halifax Courier readers

Many readers recommended The Chocolate Box which has two located in Halifax, at Westgate Arcade and in The Piece Hall.

Another favourite in The Piece Hall is Blondins. When suggesting the spot for an ice cream one reader said: “Blondins Diner and Desserts because they have dairy free ice cream so my little girl doesn't miss out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roberto's Ice Cream Emporium on Shay Lane, Ovenden was a favourite with many readers.

Top ice creams in Calderdale according to readers. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

A Hebden Bridge location that was suggested was Ted’s Ice Cream Parlour with readers sharing that people should visit.

Further along the Upper Calder Valley Mr Beans Coffee Cafe Desserts in Todmorden was recommended.

Dixons, which has a number of locations including in King Cross and Huddersfield, was named by a number of readers as a place to go for ice cream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another suggestion from readers was Kendall's Ice Cream Factory and Cafe which is located in Hipperholme.