News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy

Here are some of the best places to get an ice cream in Calderdale, according to Halifax Courier readers

As the hot weather continues in Calderdale we asked Halifax Courier readers for their top ice cream spots.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 16th Jun 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read

Many readers recommended The Chocolate Box which has two located in Halifax, at Westgate Arcade and in The Piece Hall.

Another favourite in The Piece Hall is Blondins. When suggesting the spot for an ice cream one reader said: “Blondins Diner and Desserts because they have dairy free ice cream so my little girl doesn't miss out.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Roberto's Ice Cream Emporium on Shay Lane, Ovenden was a favourite with many readers.

Top ice creams in Calderdale according to readers. Photo: Kelvin StuttardTop ice creams in Calderdale according to readers. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Top ice creams in Calderdale according to readers. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Most Popular

A Hebden Bridge location that was suggested was Ted’s Ice Cream Parlour with readers sharing that people should visit.

Further along the Upper Calder Valley Mr Beans Coffee Cafe Desserts in Todmorden was recommended.

Dixons, which has a number of locations including in King Cross and Huddersfield, was named by a number of readers as a place to go for ice cream.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another suggestion from readers was Kendall's Ice Cream Factory and Cafe which is located in Hipperholme.

With the sunshine shining down we’d love to see your sunny snaps from across Calderdale. Email them over to [email protected]

Read More
HALIFAX NOSTALGIA: 45 photos that will take you back to a night out in Halifax i...
Related topics:CalderdaleHalifaxCafe