How to claim a free Whopper from Burger King today

The famous flame-grilled Whoppers will be available at participating branches across the UK completely free of charge on Wednesday 18 May as Burger King brings back Whopper Day.

The Whopper is usually priced at £5.49, but customers nationwide will be able to enjoy it for free today only, and a plant-based alternative is also available as part of the offer.

Katie Evans, at Burger King UK said: “The Whopper is Burger King’s hero burger - created using fresh ingredients, made to order your way and flame-grilled to create the signature, mouth-watering flavour that our customers love.

“For one day only we think everyone deserves to get involved with a bite of the action and savour a free Whopper on us!

“This Whopper Day, we hope the nation will join us in enjoying a legendary Whopper. If you haven’t tried a Whopper before, here’s the day to try it!”

Customers can claim the offer via the Burger King app, with no other purchase necessary.

To claim a free Whopper this is what you need to do:

1) Sign in, click 'add to mobile order' & select restaurant OR click 'redeem in restaurant' and show your code at front counter

2) If using Click and Collect, add Whopper or Plant-based Whopper to basket

3) Checkout

Nearby Burger King branches:

Halifax - 6 Square Rd, Halifax HX1 1QG

Hartshead Moor Services - East, M62, Brighouse HD6 4JX