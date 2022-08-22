IN PICTURES: 11 of the best pub gardens in Yorkshire

2. Beer gardens

In the heart of Flamborough you will find this beautifully maintained beer garden at The Seabirds Inn. It is a flowering oasis of peace and tranquillity to welcome all customers, old and new. Well-spaced tables and chairs give everyone a relaxing space to drink and dine. The garden is also dog friendly. There’s a light bites menu or very tempting more substantial menu for those with larger appetites.

Photo: third party