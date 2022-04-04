1. North Leeds Food Festival, Roundhay Park, Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15

The event includes international street food served up by some of the best UK produces and an independent drink lounge. Take a sip on a cold beer, a glass of champagne or a cocktail. With eight independent bars, the festival, has you covered – whatever your tipple. There will be live chef demonstrations. Working with Zest Charity and Leeds Cookery School, the region’s best chefs will be cooking up a storm. Feel your senses heighten as you walk through the colours, tastes and smells of the giant artisan produce markets. Pick up gourmet fudge, or try some luxury Cured Meats. Lover of cheese? There will be loads of it, all from some of the best producers in the UK. Listen to the sounds of award-winning jazz, soul, pop, swing and indie performers. There will also be an entertainment arena, where you will witness the mind-boggling talents of magicians, comedians and entertainers. Suitable for all ages, interactive shows take place every hour.