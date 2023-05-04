Coronation quiche makes a tasty centrepiece for a celebratory spread

​It is coronation fever! King Charles is being crowned on Saturday May 6 and the country is getting involved.

I wasn’t born when the last coronation took place, but I have read about it and spoken to my mum about it as, of course, she can remember where she saw it way back in 1953.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Television had not landed in my grandparents’ homes back then, but a couple of the neighbours had a set and I remember stories of the living rooms being crammed with people invited in to watch.

This time most of us have a television and can watch the ceremony in our own homes but I know lots of people who want to share the occasion with family, friends and neighbours and throw a party to celebrate.

In 1953 a new dish was created to celebrate the occasion and that dish is still very popular today.

It was coronation chicken: a sandwich filling of cooked chicken that was mixed with a little curry powder, mango chutney and a creamy sauce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This time King Charles and The Queen Consort Camilla chose quiche! A quiche filled with broad beans, spinach and tarragon; I never would have predicted that!

As soon as it was announced I went to the shops to buy ingredients. I couldn’t find fresh tarragon or broad beans, so I settled on dried and frozen.

I made the quiche and it was surprisingly good, quite a delicate taste and may I say it tasted a bit ‘posh’!

I am making a large one that serves 12 to be given away as a prize on Thursday May 4 at a party being held that morning in The Ridings in my hometown, Wakefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition is to tell us which 12 famous people you would share the quiche with and why.

If the filling of the coronation quiche is not your bag you can ring the changes, maybe swap out the broad beans for peas, maybe add a little bacon, or why not go a bit retro and make a coronation chicken filling?