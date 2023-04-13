Karen Wright: Stylish guest speaker at the Caravan and Motorhome Club's black tie event

Karen Wright with friend Jeremy Sanderson aka Sandy

The event in question was the Caravan and Motorhome Club’s Yorkshire Pennine Centre Spring Ball.

Most of the guests were spending the whole weekend at the location in their caravans or motorhomes.

Not wanting to be spoil sports, we took our caravan along too and it was a unique experience getting scrubbed up and into our glad rags parked up on a field!

Being part of my first ever rally was great fun, and I am going to rally again as soon as possible.

There is something special about spending time away from home in my caravan. I have always loved everything about it. The freedom to go pretty much wherever you wish, the relaxation, the camaraderie, the solitude if you wish, there are so many reasons that I love the lifestyle.

One of the things I am keen to do when I am away on a campsite is to make sure that we eat at least as well as we do at home.

Let's face it, a good meal is something we all look forward to on any holiday. It is just as easy to put a fantastic meal on the table in a caravan, motorhome or even a tent as it is at home, and it can be restaurant quality too.

At the Spring Ball we were chatting about how we approach cooking in our caravans, and I was taking down mental notes.

In some cases, it was the men who liked to be chef on holiday, and I was particularly interested in this as my husband can only manage to boil a kettle. We all agreed that we liked something that looked a little bit ‘cheffy’ but was in fact very easy to put together in the limited confines of our caravans.

In summer I am going on a month-long motorhome trip into France, Italy and Switzerland. It is going to be challenging in some respects, but I am very excited about it.

