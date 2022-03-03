Karen Wright: Why not try using rhubarb in a savoury dish just for a change?

Karen Wright writes: While I love a good rhubarb desert it works just as well in savoury dishes.

I created this recipe using spices often found in Middle Eastern food, soft and fragrant rather than fiery and hot.

I used skinless and boneless chicken thighs, parsnips and honey for sweetness to offset the tang of rhubarb.

Karen's chicken, parsnip and rhubarb dish

And the juice of a lime to bring it life.

For garnish I used toasted flaked almonds, pomegranate seeds for colour and texture, roasted rhubarb and parsley.

It’s easy to make.

Add a splash of oil and a knob of butter to a frying pan and brown 600g chicken, then remove the chicken to a plate and set aside.

In the juices left in the pan soften a diced onion and add a few crushed garlic cloves and some grated fresh ginger.

Add a teaspoon each of cinnamon, ground coriander, turmeric and sumac, along with a tablespoon of tomato puree.

Return the chicken to the pan.

Sprinkle over a couple of tablespoons of plain flour and add 500ml chicken stock.

Bring to a boil and then reduce to a simmer.

Next, add 100g diced parsnips and 200g chopped rhubarb.

Keep cooking to reduce the liquid until you have a thick sauce.

Season with salt and pepper, add enough honey to sweeten to taste and then squeeze over the juice of a lime.

Delicious!

Spring is finally here! I love to see the beautiful crocuses as I drive past the park. And of course up next are the glorious daffodils.

It is such an uplifting sight and a promise of great things to come.