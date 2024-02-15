Latest food hygiene ratings: Good news as these Calderdale eateries are rated 5
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Cotton Weavers Cafe at Bottoms Mill, Rochdale Road, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on February 7
• Rated 5: Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant at 90 Southgate, Elland, Calderdale; rated on January 30
• Rated 5: Leila's Kitchen at Old Oxford House, Albert Street, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on January 1
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Siddal Rugby Club at Siddal Sports And Community Centre, Exley Lane, Elland, Calderdale; rated on January 29
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Munch Grill & Pizza Bar at 71 Southgate, Elland, Calderdale; rated on January 30