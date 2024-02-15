News you can trust since 1853
Latest food hygiene ratings: Good news as these Calderdale eateries are rated 5

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Calderdale’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 15th Feb 2024, 14:00 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Cotton Weavers Cafe at Bottoms Mill, Rochdale Road, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on February 7

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to these Calderdale establishmentsNew food hygiene ratings have been awarded to these Calderdale establishments
• Rated 5: Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant at 90 Southgate, Elland, Calderdale; rated on January 30

• Rated 5: Leila's Kitchen at Old Oxford House, Albert Street, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on January 1

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Siddal Rugby Club at Siddal Sports And Community Centre, Exley Lane, Elland, Calderdale; rated on January 29

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Munch Grill & Pizza Bar at 71 Southgate, Elland, Calderdale; rated on January 30

