New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 20 of Calderdale’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: JJ's Sandwich Hut at 99 Highfield Road, Rastrick, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on June 4

• Rated 5: Central Methodist Church at Union Street, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on May 31

• Rated 5: Hope Cafe at 18 New Road, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on May 31

• Rated 5: Kiki's Crepes at HX7 ; rated on May 31

• Rated 5: Lorraine Hogg at OL14; rated on May 31

• Rated 5: Mytholmroyd Cricket Club at Moderna Way, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on May 31

• Rated 5: The Bay Tree at 12 Bridge Gate, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on May 30

• Rated 4: Burga Vale at 2a Green Lane, West Vale Calderdale; rated on May 30

• Rated 3: Mustard Delicatessen at 5 Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on May 10

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: Acapulco Night Club at Acapulco Club, 3 Waterhouse Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on June 4

• Rated 5: Percy Shaw at 2 Broad Street Plaza, Broad Street Plaza, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on June 3

• Rated 5: White Horse Inn at White Horse Tavern, 33 Southgate, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on June 3

• Rated 5: Hebden Bridge Golf Club at Mount Skip Golf Club, Height Road, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge; rated on May 31

• Rated 5: Todmorden Cricket Club Tearoom at Todmorden Cricket Club, Burnley Road, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on May 31

• Rated 5: The Hollins Mill Pub at The Works, 12 Hollins Mill Lane, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on May 30

• Rated 5: The George at 2 Commercial Street, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on May 28

• Rated 4: Todmorden United Services Club at Temple Buildings, White Hart Fold, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on May 10

• Rated 4: Weavers Arms at 5 Blind Lane, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on May 10

• Rated 3: Church Stile Inn at Sowerby New Road, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on May 14

Takeaways