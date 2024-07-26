Latest food hygiene ratings: New ratings given to these 11 eateries in Halifax, Brighouse and Hebden Bridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to these of Calderdale’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: Folk At Thirty Six at 36 Well Green Lane, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on July 23

• Rated 5: Swadish at Phoenix House, Phoenix Street, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on July 23

Food hygiene ratings in Calderdale

• Rated 4: 2Amici Hollywell Green at 2amici Holywell Green, Broad Carr Lane, Holywell Green, Elland; rated on July 24

• Rated 3: Fratelli Of Hebden at 32 Bridge Gate, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on July 3.

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: The Old Pond at Old Pond Inn, 15 Spout House Lane, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on July 23

• Rated 4: Greenroyd Bowling Cl at Greenroyd Bowling Club, St Albans Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on July 4

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Subway, at Stotts Island, 17 Wakefield Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on April 23

• Rated 5: Xin Ying at 99 Northgate, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on July 24

• Rated 4: Crunch Chicken Ltd at 18 New Road, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on July 25