Latest food hygiene ratings: New ratings given to these 11 eateries in Halifax, Brighouse and Hebden Bridge

By Abigail Kellett
Published 26th Jul 2024, 19:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to these of Calderdale’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: Folk At Thirty Six at 36 Well Green Lane, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on July 23

• Rated 5: Swadish at Phoenix House, Phoenix Street, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on July 23

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Food hygiene ratings in CalderdaleFood hygiene ratings in Calderdale
Food hygiene ratings in Calderdale

• Rated 4: 2Amici Hollywell Green at 2amici Holywell Green, Broad Carr Lane, Holywell Green, Elland; rated on July 24

• Rated 3: Fratelli Of Hebden at 32 Bridge Gate, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on July 3.

Read More
Nostalgia: 17 photos of Halifax and Calderdale pubs from back in the 2000s

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: The Old Pond at Old Pond Inn, 15 Spout House Lane, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on July 23

• Rated 4: Greenroyd Bowling Cl at Greenroyd Bowling Club, St Albans Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on July 4

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Subway, at Stotts Island, 17 Wakefield Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on April 23

• Rated 5: Xin Ying at 99 Northgate, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on July 24

• Rated 5: Subway at Stotts Island, 17 Wakefield Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on April 23

• Rated 4: Crunch Chicken Ltd at 18 New Road, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on July 25

• Rated 4: Sunny Biryani at 5 Luddenden Lane, Luddenden Foot, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on July 3.

Related topics:CalderdaleFood Standards AgencyBrighouseHalifaxHebden BridgeRestaurantsPubs

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.