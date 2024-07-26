Latest food hygiene ratings: New ratings given to these 11 eateries in Halifax, Brighouse and Hebden Bridge
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
• Rated 5: Folk At Thirty Six at 36 Well Green Lane, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on July 23
• Rated 5: Swadish at Phoenix House, Phoenix Street, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on July 23
• Rated 4: 2Amici Hollywell Green at 2amici Holywell Green, Broad Carr Lane, Holywell Green, Elland; rated on July 24
• Rated 3: Fratelli Of Hebden at 32 Bridge Gate, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on July 3.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
• Rated 5: The Old Pond at Old Pond Inn, 15 Spout House Lane, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on July 23
• Rated 4: Greenroyd Bowling Cl at Greenroyd Bowling Club, St Albans Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on July 4
Takeaways
• Rated 5: Subway, at Stotts Island, 17 Wakefield Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on April 23
• Rated 5: Xin Ying at 99 Northgate, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on July 24
• Rated 4: Crunch Chicken Ltd at 18 New Road, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on July 25
• Rated 4: Sunny Biryani at 5 Luddenden Lane, Luddenden Foot, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on July 3.
