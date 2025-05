Latest food hygiene ratings: New ratings given to these 19 eateries in Halifax, Brighouse and Hebden Bridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to these 19 Calderdale establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: The Old Mill at The Old Mill, Wakefield Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on July 9

• Rated 5: Coffee Domination at 45 Cote Hill, Burnley Road, Warley, Halifax; rated on July 4

Food hygiene ratings in Calderdale

• Rated 5: Juliette's Cakes And Treats at HX3 ; rated on July 4

• Rated 5: Lippylicious Cakes at 11 Keswick Close, Siddal, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on July 4

• Rated 5: Ms Glenys Phillips at HD6 ; rated on July 4

• Rated 5: The Country Stores at 13 St Georges Square, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on July 3

• Rated 5: Woodmans Cafe at Woodman Works, South Lane, Elland, Calderdale; rated on July 3

• Rated 5: Posh Nosh Cakes at 7 Sefton Drive, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on July 2

• Rated 4: Pajaree's at 37 - 39 Broad Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on July 10

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: Raffaellos at 28a Town Hall Street, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on July 9

• Rated 5: Todmorden Lawn Tennis Club at The Grove, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on July 9

• Rated 5: Hipperholme & Lightcliffe Bowling Club at Bowling Club, Amisfield Road, Hipperholme, Brighouse; rated on July 4

• Rated 5: Pellon Social Club at Moor End Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on July 4

• Rated 5: Pennine Club at HX7 ; rated on July 4

• Rated 5: Commercial-Railway at Commercial Inn, 1 Gooder Lane, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on July 2

• Rated 5: Railway Hotel at 29 Horton Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on July 1

• Rated 5: Luddendenfoot Bowling Club at Tillotson Holme, Luddenden Foot, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on May 29

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Crust And Crumb 77 at 30 Commercial Street, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on July 2

• Rated 5: Subway at Stotts Island, 17 Wakefield Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on April 23