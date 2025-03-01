Latest food hygiene ratings: New ratings given to these establishments in Halifax, Elland and Brighouse
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
• Rated 5: Craggies at Unit 4a, Craggs Country Business Park, New Road, Cragg Vale; rated on February 19
• Rated 4: The Whitehall at Leeds Road, Hipperholme, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on January 30
• Rated 3: Ashby's Elland at 6 The Cross, Westgate, Elland, Calderdale; rated on January 30
• Rated 2: Sowood Community Centre at Stainland Road, Sowood, Elland, Calderdale; rated on January 30
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
• Rated 5: Black Horse Inn at Westgate, Clifton, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on February 17
• Rated 4: Shibden Mill Inn at Shibden Mill Fold, Blake Hill, Shibden, Halifax; rated on January 30
Takeaways
• Rated 5: YFC at 239 Queens Road, King Cross, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on February 19
• Rated 5: Junkyard at 23 George Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on February 12
• Rated 3: Taste Buds at 229 Bradford Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on January 29
• Rated 1: Curry Chef at 85 Highfield Road, Rastrick, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on February 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.