Latest food hygiene ratings: New ratings given to these establishments in Halifax, Elland and Brighouse

By Abigail Kellett
Published 1st Mar 2025, 14:00 BST

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to ten of Calderdale’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: Craggies at Unit 4a, Craggs Country Business Park, New Road, Cragg Vale; rated on February 19

• Rated 4: The Whitehall at Leeds Road, Hipperholme, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on January 30

• Rated 3: Ashby's Elland at 6 The Cross, Westgate, Elland, Calderdale; rated on January 30

• Rated 2: Sowood Community Centre at Stainland Road, Sowood, Elland, Calderdale; rated on January 30

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: Black Horse Inn at Westgate, Clifton, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on February 17

• Rated 4: Shibden Mill Inn at Shibden Mill Fold, Blake Hill, Shibden, Halifax; rated on January 30

Takeaways

• Rated 5: YFC at 239 Queens Road, King Cross, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on February 19

• Rated 5: Junkyard at 23 George Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on February 12

• Rated 3: Taste Buds at 229 Bradford Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on January 29

• Rated 1: Curry Chef at 85 Highfield Road, Rastrick, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on February 3

