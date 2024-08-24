Latest food hygiene ratings: New ratings given to these these Calderdale establishments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Calderdale’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Beefeater Grill & Griddle, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 George Street, Halifax, Calderdale was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 31.

The Olive Branch, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 20a - 20b Town Hall Street, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale was also given a score of four on July 31.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Golden Fleece Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at 1 Southlands, Bradshaw, Halifax, Calderdale was given a score of four on July 30.