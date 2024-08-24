Latest food hygiene ratings: New ratings given to these these Calderdale establishments

By Abigail Kellett
Published 24th Aug 2024, 10:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Calderdale’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Beefeater Grill & Griddle, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 George Street, Halifax, Calderdale was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 31.

The Olive Branch, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 20a - 20b Town Hall Street, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale was also given a score of four on July 31.

Golden Fleece Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at 1 Southlands, Bradshaw, Halifax, Calderdale was given a score of four on July 30.

Related topics:CalderdaleFood Standards AgencyHalifaxGeorge Street

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.