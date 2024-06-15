Latest food hygiene ratings: New ratings given to these these eateries in Halifax, Brighouse and Ripponden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to these Calderdale’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: G And Tea Cafe at 343 Skircoat Green Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on June 11

• Rated 5: Soul Wellness Hub at Premier Saw Works, Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot, Sowerby Bridge; rated on January 15.

• Rated 3: McDonalds Restaurants Ltd at 20 Old Market, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on May 22

• Rated 3: Crossfield Cafe at 6 St James Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on May 20

Pub, bar or nightclub

• Rated 5: Rastrick Cricket & Athletic Club at Rastrick Cricket Club, Clough Lane, Rastrick, Brighouse; rated on May 21

• Rated 3: White Horse Inn at Leeds Road, Hipperholme, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated May 22

Takeaways

• Rated 5: My Punjab at 1 Club Houses, Ovenden, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on June 10