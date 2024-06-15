Latest food hygiene ratings: New ratings given to these these eateries in Halifax, Brighouse and Ripponden
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
• Rated 5: G And Tea Cafe at 343 Skircoat Green Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on June 11
• Rated 5: Soul Wellness Hub at Premier Saw Works, Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot, Sowerby Bridge; rated on January 15.
• Rated 3: McDonalds Restaurants Ltd at 20 Old Market, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on May 22
• Rated 3: Crossfield Cafe at 6 St James Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on May 20
Pub, bar or nightclub
• Rated 5: Rastrick Cricket & Athletic Club at Rastrick Cricket Club, Clough Lane, Rastrick, Brighouse; rated on May 21
• Rated 3: White Horse Inn at Leeds Road, Hipperholme, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated May 22
Takeaways
• Rated 5: My Punjab at 1 Club Houses, Ovenden, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on June 10
• Rated 5: Just Scrumptious at Robins Mill, Rishworth Business Complex, Oldham Road, Ripponden; rated on June 4
