Latest food hygiene ratings: New ratings given to these these eateries in Halifax, Brighouse and Ripponden

By Abigail Kellett
Published 15th Jun 2024, 09:00 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to these Calderdale’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: G And Tea Cafe at 343 Skircoat Green Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on June 11

• Rated 5: Soul Wellness Hub at Premier Saw Works, Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot, Sowerby Bridge; rated on January 15.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to these Calderdale establishments

• Rated 3: McDonalds Restaurants Ltd at 20 Old Market, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on May 22

• Rated 3: Crossfield Cafe at 6 St James Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on May 20

Pub, bar or nightclub

• Rated 5: Rastrick Cricket & Athletic Club at Rastrick Cricket Club, Clough Lane, Rastrick, Brighouse; rated on May 21

• Rated 3: White Horse Inn at Leeds Road, Hipperholme, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated May 22

Takeaways

• Rated 5: My Punjab at 1 Club Houses, Ovenden, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on June 10

• Rated 5: Just Scrumptious at Robins Mill, Rishworth Business Complex, Oldham Road, Ripponden; rated on June 4

