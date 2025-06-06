National Fish and Chip Day 2025: 15 of the best chip shops in Halifax and Calderdale according to readers

By Abigail Kellett
Published 6th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 08:18 BST
Today (June 6) marks National Fish & Chip Day 2025.

To celebrate we asked Halifax Courier readers what their favourite place to get fish and chips is in Calderdale.

Here are a few of the fantastic fisheries we have in our borough, according to readers.

31-33 Lydgate, Northowram

1. Lydgate Fisheries

31-33 Lydgate, Northowram Photo: National World

Hirds Family Fisheries, Backhold Lane, Siddal, Halifax

2. Hirds Family Fisheries

Hirds Family Fisheries, Backhold Lane, Siddal, Halifax Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Friendly Fisheries, Burnley Road, Sowerby Bridge.

3. Friendly Fisheries

Friendly Fisheries, Burnley Road, Sowerby Bridge. Photo: Google Street View

162 Westgate, Elland HX5 0BB

4. Westgate Fish Bar

162 Westgate, Elland HX5 0BB Photo: Google Street View

