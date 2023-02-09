National Pizza Day: Here are 16 of the best places to get a pizza in Halifax

Take a look at some of the most popular places to get a pizza in Halifax, based on google reviews
Pizza is one of the nation's favourite Italian dishes, and a perfect treat.
Here are 16 of the best places to get a pizza in Halifax according to google reviews.
The following places have a rating of over 4.0/5 with at least 10 reviews.
1. All Pizzetto
All Pizzetto, Union Street, Halifax. Rating: 4.9/5 (based on 102 google reviews). "Delicious pizza, quality ingredients and fair prices without breaking the bank."
Photo: Submit
2. Julio's
Julio's, Princess Street, Halifax. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 638 google reviews). "Fab Italian restaurant... lovely pizzas"
Photo: Charles Round
3. Monte Carlo Pizza Slice
Monte Carlo Pizza Slice, Crossley Street, Halifax. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 17 google reviews). "We recently ordered 24 inch pizzas and fries from here- they were delicious!!"
Photo: Google Street View
4. Noco
Noco, Westgate Arcade, Halifax. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 74 google reviews). "Lovely relaxing place, excellent quality of food and drinks, service impeccable"
Photo: Google Street View