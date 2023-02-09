News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

National Pizza Day: Here are 16 of the best places to get a pizza in Halifax

Take a look at some of the most popular places to get a pizza in Halifax, based on google reviews

By Abigail Kellett
2 minutes ago

Pizza is one of the nation's favourite Italian dishes, and a perfect treat.

Here are 16 of the best places to get a pizza in Halifax according to google reviews.

The following places have a rating of over 4.0/5 with at least 10 reviews.

Behind the scenes pictures of Happy Valley season 3: A peek at Halifax filming for the BBC drama

1. All Pizzetto

All Pizzetto, Union Street, Halifax. Rating: 4.9/5 (based on 102 google reviews). "Delicious pizza, quality ingredients and fair prices without breaking the bank."

Photo: Submit

Photo Sales

2. Julio's

Julio's, Princess Street, Halifax. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 638 google reviews). "Fab Italian restaurant... lovely pizzas"

Photo: Charles Round

Photo Sales

3. Monte Carlo Pizza Slice

Monte Carlo Pizza Slice, Crossley Street, Halifax. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 17 google reviews). "We recently ordered 24 inch pizzas and fries from here- they were delicious!!"

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales

4. Noco

Noco, Westgate Arcade, Halifax. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 74 google reviews). "Lovely relaxing place, excellent quality of food and drinks, service impeccable"

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
HalifaxHappy ValleyBBC