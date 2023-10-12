New food hygiene ratings awarded to four Calderdale locations - ratings range from 4 to 1
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Calderdale’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
• Rated 4: The Commercial Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at 31 Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge; rated on September 1
• Rated 4: Grandpa Thomas & Sons LTD, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 80 Southgate, Elland; rated on September 5
• Rated 4: X Burger, a takeaway at 23 George Street, Halifax; rated on September 6
• Rated 1: Saffron, a takeaway at 21 Oldham Road, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge; rated on September 4