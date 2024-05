New food hygiene ratings given to 22 Calderdale eateries with 15 rated 5 and one rated 0

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Calderdale’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: Crypt Cafe @ St Mary's at St Marys Parish Church, Burnley Road, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on May 2

• Rated 5: Robinwood Activity Centre Ltd at Dobroyd Castle, Dobroyd Road, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on May 2

Food hygiene ratings in Calderdale

• Rated 5: NYK Fried Chicken Halifax at 203 King Cross Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on May 1

• Rated 5: The Sweetest Little Cakery at 17 Warren Park, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on May 1

• Rated 5: Mamil Cafe Bar at 24 Commercial Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on April 30

• Rated 5: Sodexo Limited at Bailey Hall Mills, Bailey Hall Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on April 29

• Rated 5: Lydgate at 109 Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on April 26

• Rated 5: Dine Contract Catering @ JLA Ltd at Victoria Mills, Meadowcroft Lane, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge; rated on April 24

• Rated 5: Kitchen 91 at 35 Market Street, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale; rated on April 19

• Rated 5: Kentucky Fried Chicken at 81 Haley Hill, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on April 18

• Rated 4: Thai Corner Dean Clough Ltd at F Mill, Dean Clough Mills, Dean Clough, Halifax; rated on April 11.

• Rated 4: Preston Martins Cafe at 2 Sod House Green, Ovenden, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on April 10

• Rated 3: Hebble End Coffee Lounge at Unit 1a, Hebble End Mill, Hebble End, Hebden Bridge; rated on March 25

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: The Watchmakers Bar And Grill at The Cat And Fiddle, 20 - 22 Cheapside, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on April 30

• Rated 5: The Feathers at Feathers Inn, 263 King Cross Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on April 26

• Rated 5: Top Brink Inn at Brink Top, Todmorden, Calderdale; rated on April 22

• Rated 3: Duke Of York Inn at West Street, Shelf, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on November 16

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Amaans Pizzas at 19 Mixenden Road, Mixenden, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on May 1

• Rated 5: Subway at Stotts Island, 17 Wakefield Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on April 23.

• Rated 3: Abaseen at Unit 4, Queens Parade, Queens Road, King Cross; rated on May 3

• Rated 3: Imaad's Fast Food at 200 King Cross Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on April 15