New food hygiene ratings given to these eateries in Halifax, Elland and Brighouse
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
• Rated 5: Spice Delight Restaurant And Bar at 10 Princess Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on February 12
• Rated 5: The Bridge at 62 Briggate, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on February 12
• Rated 5: The Brow Eatery And Bar at 14 Rochdale Road, Greetland, Elland, Calderdale; rated on February 12
• Rated 5: Cafe Luna Ltd at 11 - 17 Westgate, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on February 11
• Rated 5: The Trading Rooms at The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on February 11
• Rated 5: The Booze Shop at 38 Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on February 10
• Rated 5: St John The Divine Rastrick at St Johns Church Hall, St John Street, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on February 5
• Rated 5: The Artisan Sandwich Company at HX5 ; rated on February 5
• Rated 4: Oceans Karahi Grill at 82 Gibbet Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on January 21
• Rated 4: Cluck N Crust at 101 Hopwood Lane, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on January 20
• Rated 3: The Wharf Cafe Bar at 19 - 21 Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on January 21
Takeaways
• Rated 5: Bank Top Fisheries at 5 Ovenden Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on February 6
• Rated 5: NFC at 10 Dodge Holme Drive, Mixenden, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on February 6
• Rated 5: Kwai Hing at 24 Keighley Road, Illingworth, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on February 12
• Rated 5: X Burger at 23 George Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on February 12
• Rated 4: SBurger King at Welcome Break Eastbound, Hartshead Moor M62 Service Areas, Highmoor Lane, Clifton; rated on September 17
• Rated 4: Pizza Pan at 6a Denholme Gate Road, Hipperholme, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on February 10
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.