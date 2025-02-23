New food hygiene ratings given to these eateries in Halifax, Elland and Brighouse

By Abigail Kellett
Published 23rd Feb 2025, 16:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to these Calderdale establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: Spice Delight Restaurant And Bar at 10 Princess Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on February 12

• Rated 5: The Bridge at 62 Briggate, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on February 12

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Food hygiene ratings in CalderdaleFood hygiene ratings in Calderdale
Food hygiene ratings in Calderdale

• Rated 5: The Brow Eatery And Bar at 14 Rochdale Road, Greetland, Elland, Calderdale; rated on February 12

• Rated 5: Cafe Luna Ltd at 11 - 17 Westgate, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on February 11

• Rated 5: The Trading Rooms at The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on February 11

• Rated 5: The Booze Shop at 38 Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on February 10

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 5: St John The Divine Rastrick at St Johns Church Hall, St John Street, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on February 5

• Rated 5: The Artisan Sandwich Company at HX5 ; rated on February 5

• Rated 4: Oceans Karahi Grill at 82 Gibbet Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on January 21

• Rated 4: Cluck N Crust at 101 Hopwood Lane, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on January 20

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 3: The Wharf Cafe Bar at 19 - 21 Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale; rated on January 21

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Bank Top Fisheries at 5 Ovenden Road, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on February 6

• Rated 5: NFC at 10 Dodge Holme Drive, Mixenden, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on February 6

• Rated 5: Kwai Hing at 24 Keighley Road, Illingworth, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on February 12

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 5: X Burger at 23 George Street, Halifax, Calderdale; rated on February 12

• Rated 4: SBurger King at Welcome Break Eastbound, Hartshead Moor M62 Service Areas, Highmoor Lane, Clifton; rated on September 17

• Rated 4: Pizza Pan at 6a Denholme Gate Road, Hipperholme, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on February 10

Related topics:CalderdaleHalifaxFood Standards AgencyRestaurantsSowerby Bridge

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice