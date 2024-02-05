News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 16 Halifax, Brighouse, Elland and Sowerby Bridge eateries

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 16 of Calderdale’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 5th Feb 2024, 11:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Panda Shack at 6 Market Street, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on January 24

Food hygiene ratings in CalderdaleFood hygiene ratings in Calderdale
Food hygiene ratings in Calderdale
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Riverside Cafe at Community Centre, St Bartholomew Church, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge; rated on January 24

• Rated 5: Handy Catering at 3 Green Lane, West Vale, Elland, Calderdale; rated on January 23

• Rated 5: Scandic House at 35 Stainland Road, Elland, Calderdale; rated on January 23

• Rated 5: The Travelling Pig Catering Co Ltd at Unit 1, Salford Industrial Estate, Salford, Todmorden; rated on January 23

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 1: Rubus Social Dining at 1a Spout House Lane, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on December 20

Read More
Read more: The 10 most booked restaurants in West Yorkshire in December 2023, ac...

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And seven ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Crossroads Inn at Crossroads Inn, Balkram Edge, Wainstalls, Halifax; rated on January 31

• Rated 5: Old Bridge Inn at Ye Olde Bridge Inn, Priest Lane, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge; rated on January 29

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 5: The Lightcliffe Club (rating For Wet Sales) at 60 Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on January 25

• Rated 5: Heath RUFC at Stainland Road, Elland, Calderdale; rated on January 24

• Rated 5: Stainland Stags ARLFC at Abbey Manor, Stainland Community Centre, Stainland Road, Elland; rated on January 24

• Rated 5: Red Rooster (Brighouse Ltd) at Red Rooster, 123 Elland Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on January 23

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 4: Spring Rock Inn at Norland Road, Greetland, Elland, Calderdale; rated on November 3

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Papa Johns at 47 Commercial Street, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on January 24

• Rated 5: Bevs Baps at 3 Green Lane, West Vale, Elland, Calderdale; rated on January 23

• Rated 4: Success Chinese Take Away at 20 Halifax Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on January 11

Related topics:CalderdaleBrighouseSowerby BridgeFood Standards AgencyRestaurantsHalifaxPubs