New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 16 Halifax, Brighouse, Elland and Sowerby Bridge eateries

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Panda Shack at 6 Market Street, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on January 24

Food hygiene ratings in Calderdale

• Rated 5: Riverside Cafe at Community Centre, St Bartholomew Church, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge; rated on January 24

• Rated 5: Handy Catering at 3 Green Lane, West Vale, Elland, Calderdale; rated on January 23

• Rated 5: Scandic House at 35 Stainland Road, Elland, Calderdale; rated on January 23

• Rated 5: The Travelling Pig Catering Co Ltd at Unit 1, Salford Industrial Estate, Salford, Todmorden; rated on January 23

• Rated 1: Rubus Social Dining at 1a Spout House Lane, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on December 20

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And seven ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Crossroads Inn at Crossroads Inn, Balkram Edge, Wainstalls, Halifax; rated on January 31

• Rated 5: Old Bridge Inn at Ye Olde Bridge Inn, Priest Lane, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge; rated on January 29

• Rated 5: The Lightcliffe Club (rating For Wet Sales) at 60 Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on January 25

• Rated 5: Heath RUFC at Stainland Road, Elland, Calderdale; rated on January 24

• Rated 5: Stainland Stags ARLFC at Abbey Manor, Stainland Community Centre, Stainland Road, Elland; rated on January 24

• Rated 5: Red Rooster (Brighouse Ltd) at Red Rooster, 123 Elland Road, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on January 23

• Rated 4: Spring Rock Inn at Norland Road, Greetland, Elland, Calderdale; rated on November 3

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Papa Johns at 47 Commercial Street, Brighouse, Calderdale; rated on January 24

• Rated 5: Bevs Baps at 3 Green Lane, West Vale, Elland, Calderdale; rated on January 23