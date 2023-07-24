Flippin Eck, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Westgate Arcade, Westgate, Halifax, Calderdale was given two-out-of-five after assessment on June 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

The Irish Centre, a pub, bar or nightclub at Clifton House, West Parade, Halifax, Calderdale was given four-out-of-five after assessment on June 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

The Olive Branch, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 20a - 20b Town Hall Street, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 14.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four Calderdale establishments