New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four Calderdale establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Calderdale’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 24th Jul 2023, 20:00 BST- 1 min read

Flippin Eck, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Westgate Arcade, Westgate, Halifax, Calderdale was given two-out-of-five after assessment on June 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

The Irish Centre, a pub, bar or nightclub at Clifton House, West Parade, Halifax, Calderdale was given four-out-of-five after assessment on June 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

The Olive Branch, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 20a - 20b Town Hall Street, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 14.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four Calderdale establishments
And China Dragon, a takeaway at 2 Dodge Holme Drive, Mixenden, Halifax, Calderdale was given a score of four on June 14.

