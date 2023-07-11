New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two Calderdale eateries
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Calderdale’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 11th Jul 2023, 15:30 BST- 1 min read
Harliquins Sandwich Shop, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Crown Buildings, 99 Halifax Road, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 5.
The Mushroom Sandwich Shop, a takeaway at The Mushroom, Gooder Street, Brighouse, Calderdale was given a score of two on June 5.