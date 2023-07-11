News you can trust since 1853
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two Calderdale eateries

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Calderdale’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 11th Jul 2023, 15:30 BST- 1 min read

Harliquins Sandwich Shop, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Crown Buildings, 99 Halifax Road, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 5.

The Mushroom Sandwich Shop, a takeaway at The Mushroom, Gooder Street, Brighouse, Calderdale was given a score of two on June 5.

