The Duke of York has been acquired by experienced and expanding operator, Linda Green, together with her son Matthew, of Linda’s Inns which have added the Duke of York to their expanding pub group.

The village pub was sold by retiring owner Ian Sinclair, who ran the well-established pub together with his daughter for the past five years. Ian is now looking forward to a well-earned retirement in order to spend more time with his family.

Linda, an experienced operator who was previously at Scottish and Newcastle Retail before launching Linda’s Inns in 2017, said that the Duke of York will mirror the operation of her first pub, the Murgatroyd Arms at Skircoat Green, Halifax, which was acquired in 2018, where the premiumisation of the offer has seen sales triple.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Duke of York, Stainland. Picture: Fleurets

Linda’s Inns will carry out a cosmetic refurbishment prior to reopening the Duke of York in early August.

“We are really excited to add The Duke to our growing portfolio and plan to grow to 15 pubs in the coming years. All will be traditional village pubs at the heart of the community serving good food, great local beers and premium wines and spirits”, Linda commented.