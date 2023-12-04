Northowram property with a grass tennis court and additional two-bedroom cottage is on the market for £1.65m
Located in Northowram, the stone-built Hargreaves Head House is set within 3.5 acres of land which includes a recently renovated, additional, two-bedroom cottage.
The property comes with a fascinating past having been built originally for Samuel and Mary Bentley, Samuel was Constable and Overseer for Shelfe.
In 1919, the property was purchased by Sir William Henry Ackroyd of Grantley Hall, Chairman of Firths Carpets and Hammonds Brewery, for his son Major Alfred Hammond Ackroyd who in turn sold it in 1937 to Dr Lindsay Clark, chief surgeon for Halifax.
Hargreaves Head House is marketed by Charnock Bates.
The entrance of the property leads to a fully panelled grand entrance hall, with Egyptian marble flooring which benefits from underfloor heating.
The hall also boasts a cast iron fireplace with a marble surround and decorative coving.
Off the entrance hall lies the fully panelled drawing room, with a cast iron fireplace and marble surround which mirrors the entrance hall. .
The main lounge is very spacious and is the heart of the home. Another fireplace with marble surround can be found here, alongside a modern music system which can be used throughout the property.
A glass panelled timber door leads to the orangery, which boasts floor to ceiling windows set within stone columns. Patio doors lead out to the terrace.
The downstairs of the property also benefits from a dining room, a kitchen boasting two fridges, two freezers and a Falcon five ring gas hob and over, a WC, study, pantry and utility.
The first floor can be accessed by the stairs that are located in the main hallway.
Solid oak flooring can be found throughout all the rooms on the first floor, including the property’s principal bedroom.
The double bedroom has three large windows, with window seats that invite you to enjoy the picturesque views. There is also a three-piece en-suite bathroom that includes a free-standing bath.
The property’s other four double bedrooms are located on the first floor, with two offering generous space and views of the property’s setting.
The fully tiled house bathroom, with heated towel rail, comprising of a three-piece suite including a freestanding bath with a handheld shower attachment, a shower cubical with a rainfall shower and ceramic wash hand basin can also be found on the first floor.
The first floor is completed by a WC and second bathroom which mirrors the period décor of the house bathroom. It contains a three-piece suite including a WC, wash hand basin and a bath. Impressively it also boasts an Aquavision TV.
Outside, the property has electric iron gates that lead to a generous driveway, which coupled with the detached, triple garage, allow the property to offer numerous off-road parking options. Within the grounds of the property, landscaped gardens, a grass tennis court, orchard and a wildflower meadow can be found.
Also set within the property’s grounds is a contemporary, newly renovated, detached two-bedroom cottage offering the potential for multigenerational living or the prospect of rental income. The two, generous double-bedrooms, both of which appreciate mullion sash windows to the front elevation, enjoy far stretching views across the garden.
Completing the internal accommodation is the shower room. Offering a modern and contemporary aesthetic with tiled walls and flooring and a three-piece suite, including WC, wash hand basin and walk-in shower cubical.
Charnock Bates director, Ben Waites, said: “Hargreaves Head House is truly a one-of-a-kind property, which offers incredible space, privacy and picturesque views.
“The commercial potential of the detached cottage is a further positive to the property. We encourage anyone interested in Hargreaves Head House to contact our office today and book to view this special property and its spacious, private grounds.”
For more information or to book a viewing visit www.charnockbates.co.uk or call 01422 380 100.