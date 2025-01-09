NOSTALGIA: 10 photos of Halifax and Elland pubs that are gone but not forgotten

But while some great venues have opened up in recent years, there are many of the area's pubs that are sadly no longer with us.
Here we take a look at some Halifax bars and pubs that called last orders a long time ago – how many of these did you visit?
1. The Horse and Jockey pub
Located on Warley Road, this is what The Horse and Jockey at Highroad Well looked like inside. Photo: John Gray
2. Queen Victoria Northowram
Take a look inside the Queen Victoria, Northowram as is was in 2002. It's now 22 Bar & Smokehouse. Photo: jw
3. Goose At The Arcade
Now called The Duke Of Wellington, Goose At The Arcade was located on Commercial Street in Halifax. Photo: is
4. Barracuda
Now known as McCafferty's, Barracuda was a staple name at the top of town for many years. It was also known as Bar Centro and has been a Comet electrical store. Photo: is