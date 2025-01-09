NOSTALGIA: 10 photos of Halifax and Elland pubs that are gone but not forgotten

By Abigail Kellett
Published 2nd Nov 2022, 06:00 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 15:50 GMT
Revellers are spoilt for choice when looking for somewhere to meet friends for a night out in Halifax and its surrounding towns.

But while some great venues have opened up in recent years, there are many of the area's pubs that are sadly no longer with us.

Here we take a look at some Halifax bars and pubs that called last orders a long time ago – how many of these did you visit?

Located on Warley Road, this is what The Horse and Jockey at Highroad Well looked like inside.

1. The Horse and Jockey pub

Located on Warley Road, this is what The Horse and Jockey at Highroad Well looked like inside. Photo: John Gray

Take a look inside the Queen Victoria, Northowram as is was in 2002. It's now 22 Bar & Smokehouse.

2. Queen Victoria Northowram

Take a look inside the Queen Victoria, Northowram as is was in 2002. It's now 22 Bar & Smokehouse. Photo: jw

Now called The Duke Of Wellington, Goose At The Arcade was located on Commercial Street in Halifax.

3. Goose At The Arcade

Now called The Duke Of Wellington, Goose At The Arcade was located on Commercial Street in Halifax. Photo: is

Now known as McCafferty's, Barracuda was a staple name at the top of town for many years. It was also known as Bar Centro and has been a Comet electrical store.

4. Barracuda

Now known as McCafferty's, Barracuda was a staple name at the top of town for many years. It was also known as Bar Centro and has been a Comet electrical store. Photo: is

