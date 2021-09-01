Pals promise warm welcome as popular pub reopens in Halifax

Co-owner James Kirkham and Bar Manager Alison Day

The Big Six, on Horsfall Street in Savile Park, started welcoming people back on Tuesday after shutting its doors in November.

New owners James Kirkham, from Skircoat Green, and David Briggs, from Savile Park, have been drinking at the pub for more than 30 years - and are keen to retain its much-loved charm.

“We knew it was up for sale and bought it to protect it,” said James.

“It’s a very important pub to people and is part of the community.

We’ve bought it as a long-term commitment to keep the Big Six as it always has been.”

The pair, both former students at The Crossley Heath School, knew former landlord John Baldwin well.

David’s tie is still hanging behind the bar from when he finished school in 1989.

The pair are not planning on any major changes as they believe much of the pub’s popularity comes from its character, and say customers can expect a warm welcome.

“There are so few pubs like it,” said James.

“It’s very traditional and welcoming.

“People travel from a considerable distance to have a beer there.

”It’s a pub where you can go in, sit in the snug and get chatting to people.”

Alison Day, who has worked at The Big Six for 24 years, is returning as Bar Manager.

The Big Six is thought to have been originally opened as The Bowling Green in the 1850s, becoming The Big Six 40 years later.