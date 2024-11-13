Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morrisons is giving its loyalty card customers savings across a range of 37 festive basket favourites this Christmas - including mulled wine and cranberry sauce.

The supermarket has lowered prices so More Card holders can fill up the cupboards and freezers ahead of the big day - from traditional trimmings, condiments and wine, to crackers, biscuits and cheeses.

With prices live in store and online now until Tuesday December 31 - essential Christmas dinner components such as Morrisons Sage & Onion Stuffing (170g) at 45p, saving 30p, Double Cream (600ml) at £2.10, saving 20p, and a 1kg bag of frozen sprouts at £1.09 saving 30p all feature in the basket list.

Other customer favourites include market-leading Winter Warmer Mulled Wine (75cl) priced at £2.50, saving £1.49, Morrisons Cranberry Sauce (200g) priced at 44p, saving 11p, and Morrisons Traditional Shortbread Tin (500g) £5, saving £1.

Gareth Lloyd, Head Of Marketing Price and Events at Morrisons, said: “With Christmas around the corner, we know every penny matters. That’s why we’re proud to be offering market-leading prices on a basket of customer festive favourites, helping families enjoy the festive season without breaking the bank.

“Together with our More Card offers, our Aldi and Lidl price match and our Everyday Low Prices - customers can expect market leading savings on quality products we know they love this Christmas.”

Full list of Christmas savings

Base Price* v More Card Price*

Winter Warmer Mulled Wine, 75cl 5.5% £3.99 – £2.50

Morrisons Sage & Onion Stuffing, 170g £0.75 – £0.45

Morrisons Gravy Granules for Beef, 200g £0.99 – £0.73

Morrisons Yorkshire Puddings, 12 pack 230g £1.25 – £0.99

Morrisons 12 Pigs in Blankets, 210g £2.75 – £2.25

Morrisons Frozen Button Sprouts, 1kg £1.39 – £1.09

Morrisons Frozen Roast Potatoes, 1kg £1.00 – £0.76

Morrisons Mince Pies, 6 pack £1.45 – £1.25

Morrisons Double Cream, 600ml £2.30 – £2.10

Morrisons The Best Cheeseboard Cracker Selection, 250g £4.00 – £3.50

Morrisons Wensleydale & Cranberries, 180g £2.50 – £1.79

Morrisons Traditional Shortbread Tin, 500g £6.00 – £5.00

Morrisons Cranberry Sauce, 200g £0.55 – £0.44

The loyalty scheme offers are signposted at shelf edge in Morrisons stores with the latest deals also communicated through the Morrisons More app and email for More Card holders.

Morrisons base price is shown from November 6. More Card prices shown are live from December 6-31.