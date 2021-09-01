PICTURE SPECIAL: See our photographer's snaps from Halifax's Indyfax beer festival

Indyfax brought six days of beer-trying fun to the town, with 122 different lines to taste across six of the town centre’s venues. The beer festival showcases ales from around the world and has been running since 2016.The bars and pubs who were hosting were The Alex on Alexandra Street, Dukes Halifax on Market Street, Good Mood bar on Commercial Street, The Grayston Unity at Wesley Court, Kobenhavn in the Westgate Arcade, Meandering Bear on Union Street and Victorian Craft Beer Cafe on Powell Street. Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.