Restaurants, hotels and supermarkets across the country are offering free food to children this summer, as a way to help families with financial costs.

The end of the school year is fast approaching, with children leaving their current year group for the summer holidays, before a fresh start in September.

Although families can look forward to spending more time together during the summer holidays, it can also be a difficult time due to the financial struggles some may face.

Without the support of provided school meals, families may have concerns about the cost of food during the summer.

Certain eateries in the UK are doing their bit to help out with the cost of meals, by offering free food for children during the summer holidays.

Here is a list of restaurants, hotels and supermarkets offering free food to children this summer.

1 . The Real Greek Every Sunday, The Real Greek will be offering free kids meals, for every £10 spent by an accompanying adult. The offer is available to children under 12 and will include a kids meal, a drink and an ice cream or sorbet.

2 . Dobbies Garden centre Dobbies will be offering a free kids meal with every adult meal purchased. This offer is available for breakfast, hot meals or a pick 'n' mix lunch box.

3 . Premier Inn At a Premier Inn, children can enjoy an all-you-can-eat breakfast for free. The offer is available for two children under the age of 16 for every paying adult. An adult breakfast is priced at £10.99.