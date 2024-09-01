Proposal to build seven new light industrial starter units in Brighouse has been submitted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A company is proposing to build seven new light industrial starter units at a Calderdale site.

Swanray Developments Ltd has applied to Calderdale Council seeking permission to build the units at for the BSMW Products Limited site in Birds Royd Lane, Brighouse.

Existing buildings will be demolished to create the space to put the units up, if planning permission is given.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Birds Royd Lane, Brighouse, site could soon house seven new starter industrial units. Picture: Google Street View

A design and access statement with the applications says an existing old industrial unit and two semi-derelict brick-and-stone built single storey buildings will need to be demolished.

The company says the proposals will help boost employment in the area.

And the site is within an existing industrial estate zoned for primary employment, the application says.

The seven units have a total floor area of 959 square metres and will have a maximum height of 6.9 metres, say supporting statements with the application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is planned there will be a block of four units in the middle of the site with a block of two units to the east and a single unit to the west of the site.

These will be served two new entrances off Birds Royd Lane, which will replace the existing access, say the papers.

It is proposed they will be built in artificial stone – local company Marshalls’ ‘Yorkstone’ or similar – up to a height of 2.1m and clad in a plastic-coated profiled steel sheeting up to roof level, with the roof being of a similar profiled steel sheet.

Proposals include 21 off street car parking spaces within the site – for security reasons it is proposed that cycles or motor cycles would be stored within the units.