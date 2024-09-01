Proposal to build seven new light industrial starter units in Brighouse has been submitted
Swanray Developments Ltd has applied to Calderdale Council seeking permission to build the units at for the BSMW Products Limited site in Birds Royd Lane, Brighouse.
Existing buildings will be demolished to create the space to put the units up, if planning permission is given.
A design and access statement with the applications says an existing old industrial unit and two semi-derelict brick-and-stone built single storey buildings will need to be demolished.
The company says the proposals will help boost employment in the area.
And the site is within an existing industrial estate zoned for primary employment, the application says.
The seven units have a total floor area of 959 square metres and will have a maximum height of 6.9 metres, say supporting statements with the application.
It is planned there will be a block of four units in the middle of the site with a block of two units to the east and a single unit to the west of the site.
These will be served two new entrances off Birds Royd Lane, which will replace the existing access, say the papers.
It is proposed they will be built in artificial stone – local company Marshalls’ ‘Yorkstone’ or similar – up to a height of 2.1m and clad in a plastic-coated profiled steel sheeting up to roof level, with the roof being of a similar profiled steel sheet.
Proposals include 21 off street car parking spaces within the site – for security reasons it is proposed that cycles or motor cycles would be stored within the units.
