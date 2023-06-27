News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Photo by FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty ImagesPhoto by FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images
Photo by FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Pubs in Halifax: 35 Calderdale pubs which we have loved and lost over the years

From family friendly favourites and good old pub grub, to local watering holes with a wide selection of ales, everyone has their own memories of their local pubs.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 27th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

But as times have changed, pubs have too, and many of our favourite watering holes have seen changes, from rebranding and refurbishment to demolition or even conversion into flats.

Here are some of the pubs Calderdale has loved and lost over the years. Did you go to any of these pubs in Calderdale?

Warley Road, King Cross.

1. Allan Fold

Warley Road, King Cross. Photo: Penny Sutcliffe

Photo Sales
Bradshaw Lane, Bradshaw, Halifax.

2. Bradshaw Tavern

Bradshaw Lane, Bradshaw, Halifax. Photo: andrew lunn

Photo Sales
Wakefield Road, Brighouse

3. The Robin Hood

Wakefield Road, Brighouse Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Haley Hill, Boothtown, Halifax

4. Coach & Horses

Haley Hill, Boothtown, Halifax Photo: Halifax Courier

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 9
Related topics:PubsCalderdaleHalifax