The lost pubs of Calderdale

Pubs in Halifax: Here are 36 Calderdale pubs which we have loved and lost over the years

From family friendly favourites and good old pub grub, to local watering holes with a wide selection of ales, everyone has their own memories of local pubs. But as times have changed, pubs have too, and many of our favourite watering holes have seen changes, from rebranding and refurbishment to demolition or even conversion into flats.

By Abigail Kellett
Monday, 27th June 2022, 8:21 am

Here are some of the pubs Calderdale has loved and lost over the years. Did you go to any of these pubs in Calderdale?

1. Allan Fold

Warley Road, King Cross.

Photo Sales

2. Bradshaw Tavern

Bradshaw Lane, Bradshaw, Halifax.

Photo Sales

3. The Robin Hood

Wakefield Road, Brighouse

Photo Sales

4. Coach & Horses

Haley Hill, Boothtown, Halifax

Photo Sales
PubsCalderdaleHalifax
Next Page
Page 1 of 9