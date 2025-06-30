See inside Brighouse pub that has reopened after being closed for refurbishment

The Old Mill on Wakefield Road is welcoming customers back from today (Monday).

The investment has transformed the pub’s interior space with modern new furnishings and décor to complement the building’s rich history.

The Old Mill’s garden area has also been revamped with new outdoor furniture and additional seating.

Following the official relaunch, the Old Mill is expanding its food and drink offering with the introduction of a new breakfast menu, and the pub will now open from 9am each day.

To celebrate the relaunch, the Old Mill invited local residents Alan and June to cut the ribbon marking the pub’s official opening.

Alan and June are much-loved members of the local community and have been regular patrons of the Old Mill over the last 40 years.

The Old Mill has also donated to the Overgate Hospice as part of its effort to support local community initiatives.

Overgate Hospice provides expert palliative care to patients with life-limiting illnesses.

Ian Soulsby-Lee, general manager at the Old Mill, said: "The Old Mill is a wonderful pub set in the vibrant market town of Brighouse, which is an area full of history.

"The pub has undergone a six-figure investment to give the site a new lease of life, ensuring a more modern look and feel whilst also honouring the building’s rich heritage.

“Our team is passionate about delivering first-class experiences to all of our guests, and following the pub’s transformation we are excited to offer an enhanced service and improved comfort in bright and welcoming surroundings.”

