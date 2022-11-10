See inside Brighouse’s new-look Calder pub after a month-long £340,000 refurbishment

This much-loved local on Huddersfield Road has had a full makeover, inside and out, during the month-long £340,000 refurbishment.

There’s a new entrance at the front of the building to welcome customers. Inside, it is light and airy with refreshed décor, fittings and furnishings. There is new seating including 10 booths for groups to enjoy all the pub atmosphere and ambiance.

Sports fans will be delighted as, just in time for the Autumn Internationals and The World Cup, there are multiple big screen 75” 4K TVs throughout as well as 32” 4K booth TVs.

Doors to the popular Calder pub in Brighouse are open again after a refurbishment project

There’s also a newly-installed DJ booth and the latest in sound and vision tech.

Following the Halloween Night grand launch, The Calder General Manager Steve Richardson shared his love of the new-look pub.

He said: “When guests walk through the doors there is an incredible Wow factor. It is wonderful! This is the best pub for pretty much any occasion, whether you are meeting friends, want a delicious lunch with the family, watch big screen sports or relax with a refreshing ale or cocktail. There’s always a warm and friendly welcome with quality food, drinks and entertainment and service.”

Steve explained: “There really is something for everyone whatever the time, day or occasion, The Calder is here for you. The beauty of the place is how it naturally transforms from pub to club with remarkable ease and comes alive at weekends to be the town centre hotspot for the best late-night party in the region. It really is the place to be! Come in and see for yourself, soak up the amazing atmosphere. It’s the best.”

The newly revamped and equipped bar has an extended range of local cask ales, premium spirits, wines from around the world, cocktails, low and no alcohol and soft drinks, as well as barista style coffees and hot drinks.

Food is served all day, every day, with menus to suit all appetites and diets.

With the Order and Pay app, customers can order with a mobile from their seats and have their drinks delivered to their table.

