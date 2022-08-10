The 17th-century inn was once a corn and spinning mill owned by 'Gentleman Jack' Anne Lister's partner Ann Walker, who inherited it as part of her father's estate after his death.
The mill in the village of Shibden - close to the Listers' ancestral seat Shibden Hall - was rented to a widow who ran it, but it later closed.
Most Popular
-
1
Use these six quick ways to get your garden looking good in a heatwave
-
2
14 of the best restaurants in and around Halifax, according to TripAdvisor
-
3
Take a look at this £1m former barn for sale near Halifax
-
4
Petrol prices could fall by 20p per litre within 2 weeks, says AA
-
5
Shibden Mill Inn: 17th-century Yorkshire pub with Gentleman Jack connection added to the Michelin Guide
It did not become an inn until 1890 - decades after Anne and Ann's deaths.
Michelin Guide writers said: "Tucked away on the floor of a steep, wooded valley, this former corn mill is full of rustic character, with cluttered, low-beamed rooms, open fires and cosy snugs. Yorkshire produce informs the monthly changing menus, and carefully cooked, hearty dishes like belly pork with pig’s cheek, turnips & hazelnuts, or Yorkshire rhubarb tart with vanilla & croissant ice cream come with pronounced, complementary flavours. There’s an extensive wine list, with a good choice by the glass; the young team are organised and welcoming – and boutique bedrooms add to the appeal."
The pub has also appeared in the Good Food Guide and has won numerous awards under Max Heaton's ownership.