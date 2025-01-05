Six Calderdale eateries have been awarded new food hygiene ratings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Calderdale’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The Windmill Tavern, a pub, bar or nightclub at Windmill Tavern, Hough, Northowram, Halifax was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 5.

Golden Dragon, a takeaway at 442 Gibbet Street, Halifax, Calderdale was given a score of zero on December 4.

Garden Shed Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Former The Garden Shed, Ganny Road, Brighouse, Calderdale was given a five-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on December 2.

Food hygiene ratings in Calderdale

Chariots Pizza And Balti House, a takeaway at 76 Saddleworth Road, Greetland, Elland, Calderdale was given a three-out-of-five food hygiene rating on December 10.

Halifax Catholic Memorial Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at 44 Hopwood Lane, Halifax, Calderdale was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 2.

Brighouse Spice, a takeaway at 14 Bethel Street, Brighouse, Calderdale was given a score of three on January 2.