Six Calderdale eateries have been awarded new food hygiene ratings
The Windmill Tavern, a pub, bar or nightclub at Windmill Tavern, Hough, Northowram, Halifax was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 5.
Golden Dragon, a takeaway at 442 Gibbet Street, Halifax, Calderdale was given a score of zero on December 4.
Garden Shed Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Former The Garden Shed, Ganny Road, Brighouse, Calderdale was given a five-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on December 2.
Chariots Pizza And Balti House, a takeaway at 76 Saddleworth Road, Greetland, Elland, Calderdale was given a three-out-of-five food hygiene rating on December 10.
Halifax Catholic Memorial Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at 44 Hopwood Lane, Halifax, Calderdale was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 2.
Brighouse Spice, a takeaway at 14 Bethel Street, Brighouse, Calderdale was given a score of three on January 2.
