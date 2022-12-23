Takeaway orders set to double on Christmas Eve, according to new research

The study, conducted by online food ordering app, Foodhub, chewed over the nation’s festive food habits ahead of the Christmas period.

When asked if they would be ordering a takeaway on Christmas Eve, 23% of respondents revealed their likely to leave the cooking to the big day and tuck into a takeaway treat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s data reveals Foodhub registered 66% more orders on Christmas Eve, as Brits seek out a stress-free solution ahead of Christmas Day.

Takeaway orders set to double on Christmas Eve

Pizza has been named the number one cuisine ahead of Christmas Day, with almost a third of the UK (32%) looking to chow down on the cheesy treat. Chinese landed in second with 27%, while fried chicken (10%) rounded off the top three.

Last year’s data also reveals New Year’s Eve takeaway orders are set to see a massive surge, with Foodhub taking 88% more orders on December 31st compared to the days prior to the new year celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A quarter of the UK are also set to order a takeaway on New Year’s Eve, as people look for a quick fix meal before heading for a night out.

Pizza (16%) also came out number one on December 31st, while fried chicken (13%) saw an increase in popularity and Chinese (12%) dropped into third spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The busiest period for ordering takeaways on Christmas and New Year’s Eve is between 6.30pm and 7.30pm.

Emma Stockman, Foodhub spokesperson, said: “Takeaways play such a big role in special occasions throughout the year, and this is no different over the festive period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Christmas and New Year’s Eve are two of our busiest periods, with ordering takeaway meals for the family becoming a real trend in the UK over the last few years.

“We’re urging our customers to use our pre-order tool this year to ensure foodie fans can be even more prepared and order their food for the exact time they want to eat, meaning they can avoid any rush and set up a Christmas movie ready for when their food arrives.”