(Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

The 23 pubs and bars in Halifax, Brighouse, Hebden Bridge and rest of Calderdale featured in the 2024 CAMRA Good Beer Guide

The 2024 CAMRA Good Beer Guide is celebrating its 51st edition helping beer lovers take a barometer of the local beer scene.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 29th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 08:08 BST

It is the definitive beer drinkers’ guide to the best pints in a variety of styles of pubs to suit individual tastes.

CAMRA Chairman Nik Antona said: “The last few years have been an incredibly difficult time for the industry, and we need more support than ever before to keep our nation’s pubs and breweries open and thriving. I’d encourage everyone to use this year’s Guide to visit the very best pubs and breweries across the UK and support them for generations to come.”

The Good Beer Guide 2024 is out now. For more information, visit camra.org.uk

3 Whitegate, Siddal, Halifax HX3 9AE

1. The Cross Keys

3 Whitegate, Siddal, Halifax HX3 9AE Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

102 Southgate, Elland, Halifax HX5 0EP

2. Elland Craft & Tap

102 Southgate, Elland, Halifax HX5 0EP Photo: Charles Round

12 Elland Lane, Elland HX5 9DU

3. The Drop Inn

12 Elland Lane, Elland HX5 9DU Photo: Google Street View

Cragg Road, Cragg Vale, Hebden Bridge HX7 5SQ

4. The Robin Hood Inn

Cragg Road, Cragg Vale, Hebden Bridge HX7 5SQ Photo: Google Street View

