What better way to start the day than a full English or a hot breakfast sarnie - and we are spoiled for choices for places in Calderdale.
Whether you like a traditional fry-up with all the trimmings to get your belly full early in the morning or just a basic bacon butty or teacake, Calderdale is blessed with plenty of fine cafes and sandwich huts to provide you with your breakfast needs.
Here are some of the best places to get a full English breakfast, or a hot sarnie, in and around Halifax, according to Google reviews.
1. Cafe @ The Track, Ravenscliffe 6th Form, Spring Hall Athletics Track, Halifax - 4.9/5 (79 reviews)
Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
2. Preston Martins Cafe, Sod House Green, Ovenden - 4.9/5 (35 reviews)
Photo: Google streetview
3. Mrs B's Sandwich and Coffee Hut, Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe - 4.8/5 (76 reviews)
Photo: Google streetview
4. Powell's Sandwich Bar, Queen's Road, Halifax - 4.8/5 (70 reviews)
Photo: Google streetview