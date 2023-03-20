These are the 26 Halifax and Calderdale restaurants, cafes and takeaways given 5 star food hygiene ratings in the past year
The following takeaways, restaurants and cafes across Calderdale have been inspected and rated 5 stars for food hygiene since the start of 2023.
Inspectors have awarded these Calderdale establishments five star food hygiene ratings, many recently published after an update on the government’s food hygiene agency website.
A five star rating means "hygiene standards are very good".
The rating are those displayed on the government’s food hygiene agency website – ratings.food.gov.uk – on March 17, 2023.
The following establishments were inspected and published on the Food Standards Agency’s website between January 1, 2023 and March 17, 2023 in the categories takeaway/sandwich shop, pub/bar/nightclub and restaurant/cafe/canteen.
Halifax
Freddies Fowlers, Market Stalls 127 To 128 Borough Market, Market Street, Halifax – inspected on February 7
JD's Cafe, A G Parfett And Sons Limited, Shay Lane, Holmfield, Halifax – inspected on March 8
Chloe Maguires Cakes, 10 Athol Gardens, Ovenden, Halifax – inspected on January 16
DW Sports Fitness, Unit A Charlestown Road, Halifax – inspected on January 24
Ey Up Puddin, 18D Lydgate, Northowram, Halifax – inspected on January 23
Cinnamon, 8 Westgate Halifax – inspected on February 6
Spice Delight Restaurant And Bar, 10 Princess Street, Halifax – inspected on January 5
Pizza Love 1, 16 Carr House Road, Shelf, Halifax – inspected on February 28
Village Fisheries, 18 Law Lane, Southowram, Halifax – inspected on January 9
Fizzy's Deli & Desserts, 101 Hopwood Lane, Halifax – inspected on January 10
Khan's, 53 Hanson Lane, Halifax – inspected on March 13
Saz Pizza And Balti House, 9 Spring Hall Lane, Halifax – inspected on January 5
Brighouse
Ayan Food Cottage (AFC) Ltd, 100A Briggate, Brighouse – inspected on March 13
DFE, 11 Waterloo Road, Brighouse – inspected on January 24
Brighouse Rest Centre, Brighouse Old Peoples Welfare Committee Park Row Community Centre, Park Row, Brighouse – inspected on February 8
A Piece Of Bake, 12 Rayner Road, Brighouse – inspected on February 7
Kafe Rose, 43 Bethel Street, Brighouse – inspected on January 16
Nobles Amusements, 70 Commercial Street, Brighouse – inspected on January 16
The Pickle Line, 633A Bradford Road, Brighouse – inspected on January 11
Hebden Bridge
The People's Pizzeria, The Courtyard Bridge Gate, Hebden Bridge – inspected on February 23
Stubbing Wharf, Stubbing Wharf Hotel, Stubbing Drive, Hebden Bridge – inspected on January 17
The Excited Goat, 7 Crown Street, Hebden Bridge – inspected on January 19
Hare And Hounds Inn, Lane Ends Lane, Old Town, Hebden Bridge – inspected on February 2
Valley Pizza – 7 Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge – inspected on January 5
Sowerby Bridge
TJ's Cafe, 19 Town Hall Street, Sowerby Bridge – inspected on March 2
Elland
Ashby's Elland, 6 The Cross, Westgate, Elland – inspected on January 4