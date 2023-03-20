Inspectors have awarded these Calderdale establishments five star food hygiene ratings, many recently published after an update on the government’s food hygiene agency website.

A five star rating means "hygiene standards are very good".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rating are those displayed on the government’s food hygiene agency website – ratings.food.gov.uk – on March 17, 2023.

Calderdale venues given 5 star food hygiene ratings in 2023

The following establishments were inspected and published on the Food Standards Agency’s website between January 1, 2023 and March 17, 2023 in the categories takeaway/sandwich shop, pub/bar/nightclub and restaurant/cafe/canteen.

Halifax

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Freddies Fowlers, Market Stalls 127 To 128 Borough Market, Market Street, Halifax – inspected on February 7

JD's Cafe, A G Parfett And Sons Limited, Shay Lane, Holmfield, Halifax – inspected on March 8

Chloe Maguires Cakes, 10 Athol Gardens, Ovenden, Halifax – inspected on January 16

DW Sports Fitness, Unit A Charlestown Road, Halifax – inspected on January 24

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ey Up Puddin, 18D Lydgate, Northowram, Halifax – inspected on January 23

Cinnamon, 8 Westgate Halifax – inspected on February 6

Spice Delight Restaurant And Bar, 10 Princess Street, Halifax – inspected on January 5

Pizza Love 1, 16 Carr House Road, Shelf, Halifax – inspected on February 28

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Village Fisheries, 18 Law Lane, Southowram, Halifax – inspected on January 9

Fizzy's Deli & Desserts, 101 Hopwood Lane, Halifax – inspected on January 10

Khan's, 53 Hanson Lane, Halifax – inspected on March 13

Saz Pizza And Balti House, 9 Spring Hall Lane, Halifax – inspected on January 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighouse

Ayan Food Cottage (AFC) Ltd, 100A Briggate, Brighouse – inspected on March 13

DFE, 11 Waterloo Road, Brighouse – inspected on January 24

Brighouse Rest Centre, Brighouse Old Peoples Welfare Committee Park Row Community Centre, Park Row, Brighouse – inspected on February 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Piece Of Bake, 12 Rayner Road, Brighouse – inspected on February 7

Kafe Rose, 43 Bethel Street, Brighouse – inspected on January 16

Nobles Amusements, 70 Commercial Street, Brighouse – inspected on January 16

The Pickle Line, 633A Bradford Road, Brighouse – inspected on January 11

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hebden Bridge

The People's Pizzeria, The Courtyard Bridge Gate, Hebden Bridge – inspected on February 23

Stubbing Wharf, Stubbing Wharf Hotel, Stubbing Drive, Hebden Bridge – inspected on January 17

The Excited Goat, 7 Crown Street, Hebden Bridge – inspected on January 19

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hare And Hounds Inn, Lane Ends Lane, Old Town, Hebden Bridge – inspected on February 2

Valley Pizza – 7 Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge – inspected on January 5

Sowerby Bridge

TJ's Cafe, 19 Town Hall Street, Sowerby Bridge – inspected on March 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elland