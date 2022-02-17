These two Calderdale restaurants feature in the Michelin Guide

The guide, which features the best addresses for fine dining, includes Engine Social in Sowerby Bridge The Moorcock Inn at Norland near Sowerby Bridge.

The Michelin Guide said of Engine: "A traditional stone building houses this contrastingly modern restaurant where closely-set, dark wood tables look onto an open-plan kitchen with a wood-burning oven.

"It’s a friendly place formed around the concept of sharing, and the great value Mediterranean-based small plates burst with colour and flavour."

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Engine Social

Of The Moorcock Inn the Michelin Guide said: "A substantial yet cosy stone pub on the West Yorkshire Moors; the focus here is on ethical sourcing, rare breeds and traditional techniques.

"Hearty, wholesome dishes are cooked on the BBQ and sharing is the way to go; the crispy smoked potatoes are a must. The chef makes all the plates and tableware himself."

French tyre manufacturer Michelin has been publishing food and drink guides for more than a century.

There are 13 West Yorkshire restaurants featured in the guide, seven in Leeds, two in Ilkley, one in Drighlington, one in Boston Spa and two in Calderdale.

The Moorcock Inn, Norland