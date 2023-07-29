Food hygiene ratings in Calderdale

Bottomleys Arms, a pub, bar or nightclub at Wade House Road, Shelf, Halifax, Calderdale was handed a zero-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 20.

And Highroad Fisheries And Chicken Bar, a takeaway at 472 Gibbet Street, Halifax, Calderdale was given a score of two on June 20.

Tony's Fish & Chips, a takeaway at 26 Illingworth Road, Illingworth, Halifax, Calderdale was given a score of one after assessment on June 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

The hygiene standards found at the time of inspection are rated on a scale:

5 is top of the scale, this means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law