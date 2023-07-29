News you can trust since 1853
Three Calderdale eateries have been awarded new food hygiene ratings

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Calderdale’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 29th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Food hygiene ratings in Calderdale
Food hygiene ratings in Calderdale

Bottomleys Arms, a pub, bar or nightclub at Wade House Road, Shelf, Halifax, Calderdale was handed a zero-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 20.

And Highroad Fisheries And Chicken Bar, a takeaway at 472 Gibbet Street, Halifax, Calderdale was given a score of two on June 20.

Tony's Fish & Chips, a takeaway at 26 Illingworth Road, Illingworth, Halifax, Calderdale was given a score of one after assessment on June 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

The hygiene standards found at the time of inspection are rated on a scale:

5 is top of the scale, this means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law

0 is at the bottom of the scale, this means urgent improvement is necessary

