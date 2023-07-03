A couple who are trained chefs and have more than 50 years of hospitality experience between them have opened a new restaurant and bar in Halifax town centre.

Through the Grapevine is a tapas and wine bar in Old Market Arcade, opposite TJ’s cafe.

The premises was formerly a wine bar but closed during the pandemic.

Now Tracey and James Draper have given it new life, spending thousands of pounds and the past six months rejuvenating the space, including installing a brand new bar and redecorating throughout.

The couple, from Ripponden, also own a cafe in Sowerby Bridge and have plans to open more eateries in Hebden Bridge and Holmfirth.

"A lot of people have been coming in to have a look while we were doing the work and we had bookings before we even opened,” said Tracey.

“We want to provide a nice play to enjoy an evening with a relaxed atmosphere and value for money,” added James.

At Through the Grapevine, they are serving some tasty charcuterie and tapas dishes as well as a host of wines, beers and cocktails

People can book bottomless brunches, enjoy Fizz Fridays and hold private parties.

And James and Tracey are planning to develop the upstairs space to provide more tables and possibly a VIP area.

The wine and tapas bar is open Wednesday to Saturday from noon until 11pm.

Food is served until 8pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays and until 9pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

For more details or to book, call 01422 485239.

1 . Through the Grapevine: See inside new wine and tapas opened in Halifax town centre by married couple who are trained chefs Through the Grapevine in Halifax town centre Photo: Sarah Fitton Photo Sales

