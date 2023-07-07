News you can trust since 1853
Two Calderdale restaurants have been named on Britain’s Best 100 Local Restaurants list by the Good Food Guide

Two Calderdale restaurants have been announced as some of Britain’s 100 Best Local Restaurants by the Good Food Guide.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 7th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 15:33 BST

Brook’s in Brighouse and Coin in Hebden Bridge have been named on the list of 100 eateries, beating out more than 37,000 public nominations.

All of the restaurants in the list have been inspected by Good Food Guide inspectors.

Coin is located in the former Lloyds Bank in the centre of Hebden Bridge and is all about modern dining with “big drinks and small plates”.

Coin Hebden Bridge (Picture: Google Street View) and Brook's Brighouse (Picture: National World)Coin Hebden Bridge (Picture: Google Street View) and Brook's Brighouse (Picture: National World)
Most Popular

Owners of Coin Oliver Lawson and Chloe Greenwood said: “We would just like to take this opportunity to thank our wonderful guests who have supported us since day one.

"We simply strive to offer the best products from the best producers and that has and always will be at the core of what we do.

"Obviously our business wouldn’t be what it is without our fantastic team, so cheers to them. We drink champagne tonight!”

Located on Bradford Road in Brighouse, Brook’s features a menu that is “modern, seasonal and designed to share”.

Brook's Restaurant, Bradford Road, BrighouseBrook's Restaurant, Bradford Road, Brighouse
Britain’s 100 Best Local Restaurants aims to highlight the parts of the hospitality industry who often miss the spotlight whilst providing an excellent and vital service to their community.

Kate Nicholls, CEO of UKHospitality said of the awards: “Local restaurants are so often the heartbeat of communities; providing jobs, generating economic growth and, most importantly, providing fantastic food.

"It’s brilliant to see such huge support from the public for their local restaurants and is deserved recognition of their hard work. This sort of support is invaluable as venues face ever-rising costs and is essential in keeping valued businesses viable.”

Thom Hetherington, Co-founder of the Northern Bar and Restaurant Show said: “The Good Food Guide was a revelation to me as a fledgling foodie 25 years ago, and its authority and independence is as crucial to today’s diners as ever - not just highlighting big names, but shining a light on the sometimes hidden restaurant gems that locals love and others need to know about.”

Coin in Hebden BridgeCoin in Hebden Bridge
To see the full list of Britain’s 100 Best Local Restaurants visit www.thegoodfoodguide.co.uk

