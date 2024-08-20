Vocation Brewery's Crush Hour officially crowned as World's Best Pale Ale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With stiff competition from breweries around the world, the judges praised Crush Hour for its ‘balance of hoppy bitterness and refreshing citrus notes’

Vocation Brewery is celebrating five wins at the prestigious 2024 World Beer Awards, where the Crush Hour Pale Ale was officially crowned the World’s Best Pale Ale.

With stiff competition from breweries around the world, the judges praised Crush Hour for its ‘balance of hoppy bitterness and refreshing citrus notes’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The World Beer Awards is recognised as one of the most prestigious awards in the brewing industry, celebrating the finest beers across various categories. With entries from breweries from across the globe, competition is fierce, making this latest accolade even more special for the Hebden Bridge brewery.

The Yorkshire-based brewery sweeps the World Beer Awards with its Crush Hour Pale Ale

Tom Holmes, Head of Marketing at Vocation Brewery commented: “We’re incredibly proud to see Crush Hour crowned as the World’s Best Pale Ale; as achievements go, you can’t get better than this! Having the industry celebrate our bold and beautiful flavours really is testament to all our hard work and genuine passion to create great tasting craft beers for every occasion.”

Other craft beers in Vocation Brewery’s extensive portfolio were also celebrated, with flagship IPA, Life & Death, awarded England’s Best IPA. One of the brewery’s original beers, Life & Death is a full-bodied, bold, and flavourful IPA with bursts of tropical aromas, delicate floral notes, and a piney finish. Gold Awards were also received for the breweries Heart & Soul IPA and Hop, Skip & Juice Pale Ale.