Watch M&S 2022 Christmas advert that reunites Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders

Marks and Spencer has revealed its Christmas advert for this year and it features the iconic comedy duo French and Saunders.

By Leanne Clarke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The eight-advert campaign has gone live today, with just under two months to go until Christmas.

It opens with Dawn French, reprising her role as Fairy from last year's ad, on top of a Christmas tree in a cosy home.

She leaves her perch in search of a "little friend", heads to Wylie the dog's basket and brings to life a tattered old chew toy.

The comedy duo have reunited for the M&S Christmas advert.

Duckie, voiced by Jennifer Saunders, is then chased by Wylie and Fairy uses her magic to help Duckie fly.

Fairy brings the downtrodden Duckie some "festive cheer" as they embark on an exploration of Christmas dishes on display on the dining table.

This showcases some of what's on offer in M&S festive menu for 2022.

