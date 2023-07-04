West Vale pub is set to host special event for people to dine, donate and make a difference for MND

The Viaduct on Stainland Road in West Vale will host an event on Sunday, August 27 where those who book a table will get their Sunday Lunch for free in return for a donation of what the diners think the meal is worth.

There will also be live entertainment through the afternoon, and more chances to give and win with raffles and games supported by businesses and organisations across the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The money raised will go towards world-leading research into MND at the world-leading University of Sheffield’s SITraN research centre where scientists are working on understanding more and developing treatments for the condition.

Jacob, Steve and Joanne from The Viaduct in West Vale.

MND attacks the nerves that control movement so muscles no longer work. There is no cure - six people are diagnosed every day, and six people die each and every day in the UK from the disease.

Joanne Madden, The Viaduct’s owner, said: "Motor neurone disease is a killer which has taken too many of our family and friends over the years. The condition is heart-breaking and we need to do all we can to find more treatment and one day, we hope, a cure.

“We hope as many people as possible will book a table at The Viaduct for Sunday Lunch on us, and we hope they will choose to donate as much as they can to make a difference to our joint efforts to fight MND.”