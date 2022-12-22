News you can trust since 1853
Wetherspoons announce huge January sale with discounted food and drink

Wetherspoon pubs across West Yorkshire will be reducing the price of a range of drinks and meals in their January Sale.

By Leanne Clarke
15 minutes ago - 1 min read

The sale will be from Tuesday, January 3 until Tuesday, January 17 inclusive.

The drinks featured in the sale include draught beers and ciders, spirits, a range of soft drinks, coffee with free refills, as well as tea and hot chocolate.

The sale prices include a pint of Ruddles Best at 99p, a pint of Bud Light at £1.69, a pint of Stowford Press Apple Cider at £1.69, Bell’s whisky at 99p, bottle of Beck’s Blue at 99p, a pint of Guinness at £2.89, Pepsi Max at 99p and Lavazza Coffee, tea and hot chocolate at 99p.

Customers can also enjoy savings on food including offers on breakfast items,burgers and small plates.

