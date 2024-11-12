1 . Whitby

A trip to this popular tourist destination isn't complete without fish and chips. There's plenty to choose from in this seaside town, including multi-award winning Trenchers on New Quay Road, which has been serving fish and chips and seafood since 1980. Family-run Hadley's on Bridge Street and Magpie Cafe on Pier Road are also well worth a visit. | SeanPavonePhoto - stock.adobe.com